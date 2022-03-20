How to get the Doctor Strange skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 now in full swing, there are several new skins added to the game that you’ve likely never seen before. One familiar face that has been long rumored to join Fortnite is Marvel superhero Doctor Strange. Luckily, although the character was initially expected to be a part of the game’s Item Shop, it seems players will simple need to level their way up to owning the character.

Like Spider-Man before him, Doctor Strange can only be obtained through Chapter 3 Season 2’s Battle Pass. The skin will actually be the last cosmetic you unlock in the pass, as you must first own all of the other cosmetics on Page 10. Once that’s done, the skin can be obtained by spending just nine Battle Stars.

After you’ve unlocked this last page, you’ll even have the chance to own some of items in Doctor’s Strange dedicated cosmetic set. For instance, Page 10 includes the character’s Mandala Disc Glider for six Battle Stars, his Book of Cagliostro Back Bling for five Battle Stars, and the Spellwork Scimitar Harvesting Tool for seven Battle Stars.

Better yet, Season 2 features a Doctor Strange-themed Emote, known as “Conjure Weapon,” that will have the hero perform a spell to switch to his Harvesting Tool. This item is also in the Battle Pass and goes for a surprisingly low seven Battle Stars.