The Pterosquirrel minion has made its way into Final Fantasy XIV. It’s an adorable, pale squirrel companion that can fly around you, giving you the chance to show it off to your friends. It will sit on your shoulder while you walk around. You will need to go out of your way to earn this companion, which can take some time. This guide covers how to get the Pterosquirrel Minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Pterosqurriel minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Faux Hollows

There are two ways to unlock the Pterosqurriel companion and add it to your collection. The most effective way to do this is through the Faux Commander, who you can find next to Khloe, who will be in the Idyllshire, at coordinates (X:5.7, Y:6.0). You can speak with the Faux Commander and choose to play the Faux Hollow leaves, the Faux Leaf currency.

You can earn Faux Leafs by completing the weekly Unreal Trial. The Pterosquirrel will cost 400 Faux Leaves, which can you some time to acquire unless you already have some you’ve been saving for a moment like this. If you already have the leaves, you should be good to go to grab this minion and add it to your collection.

Market Board

Alternatively, if you do not have this many and you would like to purchase the item now, we recommend checking out your world’s market board. There’s a good chance someone had enough Faux Leafs to purchase this companion, and they’re interested in selling it to you. Unfortunately, it will cost a large amount of gil, and unless you’re sitting on a small pile of treasure, we doubt you’ll find a low price for the Pterosquirrel.

Once you have this companion, you will have the chance to walk around with it, and it will follow you. For those visiting Khloe in Idyllshire, we recommend grabbing the Wondrous Lanner Whistle.