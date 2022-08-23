How to get the Wondrous Lanner Whistle in Final Fantasy XIV

Patch 6.2 Buried Memory added a few new mounts to the game. There are many different ways to obtain these mounts, and it can often be a mystery as to find as the patch notes tend to not go into detail about which mounts have been added. The Wondrous Lanner is one such mount, which has a few different methods to obtain depending on how much time the player wants to spend on it.

Where to find the Wondrous Lanner Whistle in Final Fantasy XIV?

The first way to obtain the Wondrous Lanner Whistle mount is to have an extreme amount of luck with the Wondrous Tails activity. To participate in this feature, players must complete the “Keeping Up with the Aliapohs” quest in Idyllshire. Doing so will allow you to get a journal every week from the Khloe NPC at Idyllshire x5.7 y6.0.

This journal will give you a sticker for participating in specific activities that change weekly. Once nine stickers are obtained, you can turn the journal back into Khloe for a prize. The stickers unlock on a 4 x 4 grid system, and you need to obtain a Gold Certificate of Commendation by having these nine stickers create three full lines. This is a very rare occurrence, but the gold commendation can be turned in for the mount if luck is on your side.

Using Faux Leaves to get the Wondrous Lanner Whistle in Final Fantasy XIV

Another method to obtain the Wondrous Lanner mount is by earning 600 Faux Leaf currency through defeating Unreal Trials and partaking in the weekly Faux Hallows mini-game. This is unlocked by completing the “Fantastic Mr. Faux” side quest also found in Idyllshire. You can access Faux Hallows after defeating the Unreal Trial for the week.

The goal of Faux Hallows is to flip tiles to create any of the three differently sized pictures provided. If you get lucky with flips, you can earn 100 Faux Leaf by creating the smallest picture. Creating the large picture will also give you a retelling, which lets you defeat the Unreal Trial again during the same week for an extra chance at Faux Hallows.

Purchase the Wondrous Lanner Whistle from the Market Board in Final Fantasy XIV

The final way to obtain the Wondrous Lanner Whistle is actually quite simple provided the player is a “gillionaire.” The mount can be purchased from other players using the Market Board for a pretty hefty price.

