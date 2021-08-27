How to get the Red Moon Parasol in Final Fantasy XIV Online – The Rising Seasonal Event 2021

A big event for Final Fantasy XIV Online is the return of The Rising. It’s a yearly event that has happened since the game’s rebirth in 2014. You’ll want to start the event by speaking with Kipih Jakkya. You can speak with them at Ul’dah – Steps of Nald, in Thanalan, at the coordinates (X:10.0, Y:8.7). For many people, the primary goal will be to receive the Red Moon Parasol during the event. This guide details what you need to do to get it.

The primary event quest, Rising Calm, is how you’re going to receive the iconic item. You’ll need to follow the steps in the quest and reach the end of it to unlock the parasol. It’s listed as one of the rewards for the season quest, so there shouldn’t be any mystery involved in how you’re going to receive it. Most of these seasonal quests take about an hour or so to complete, with quite a bit more dialogue in them.

The Rising Seasonal Event 2021 will be happening from August 26 to September 9, so make sure you complete the Rising Calm quest before it becomes unavailable. If you don’t, you’ll have to find another Parasol to add to your collection.