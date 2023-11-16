How to Get The Red Prince Secret Ending in Remnant 2

When they said Remnant 2’s Awakened King DLC was six hours long, Gunfire Games lied straight to my face. Sure, the main campaign can be cleared away instantly, but the place is packed with surprises like the One True Ending and Crimson Guard Armor set.

I’ve combed through this map twice, and I’m convinced hidden gems are waiting to be discovered, especially in that Ethereal Manor. However, I’d never expect a secret as big as an entire secret ending to hide in a dark corner of the game. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock the Red Prince secret ending in Remnant 2, automatically getting you a new gear set: the Crimson Guard.

How to Get the Crimson Guard Armor Set

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Secret One True Ending and unlock the Crimson Guard Armor set, you must make an offering to the Red Prince. This offering, however, can only be obtained in the Gilded Chamber. If you’re on Adventure Mode, just reroll until the Gilded Chamber spawns.

It always appears inside the cave on the Forlorn Coast. You can easily get this in your first run if you were lucky enough to spawn the Gilded Chamber on your first try.

When the setting is right, follow these steps:

Head inside the Gilded Chamber to farm 3 Crimson Coins. You can get one Crimson Coin from Elite Witch enemies. The next step is to kill the One True King either immediately or by siding with Nimue. When the One True King is defeated, head to the final boss room and offer the 3 Crimson Coins to the Red Prince. This will trigger a cutscene. After the cutscene, head back to the One True King’s throne room and speak with the new king to get the One True Ending, the Succession achievement, and the Crimson Guard armor set in Remnant 2.

While it looks nice, I’d much rather wear the Zealot Armor set, which goes perfectly with my brand-new Ritualist build.