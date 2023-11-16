How to Get The Red Prince Secret Ending in Remnant 2

Feel like painting the town red? Remnant 2’s Crimson Guard Armor set has got you covered.

Red Prince Secret Ending in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

When they said Remnant 2’s Awakened King DLC was six hours long, Gunfire Games lied straight to my face. Sure, the main campaign can be cleared away instantly, but the place is packed with surprises like the One True Ending and Crimson Guard Armor set.

I’ve combed through this map twice, and I’m convinced hidden gems are waiting to be discovered, especially in that Ethereal Manor. However, I’d never expect a secret as big as an entire secret ending to hide in a dark corner of the game. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock the Red Prince secret ending in Remnant 2, automatically getting you a new gear set: the Crimson Guard.

How to Get the Crimson Guard Armor Set

Crimson GUard Set Location Remnant 2
Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Secret One True Ending and unlock the Crimson Guard Armor set, you must make an offering to the Red Prince. This offering, however, can only be obtained in the Gilded Chamber. If you’re on Adventure Mode, just reroll until the Gilded Chamber spawns.

Related: How to Unlock the Ritualist Archetype in Remnant 2

 It always appears inside the cave on the Forlorn Coast. You can easily get this in your first run if you were lucky enough to spawn the Gilded Chamber on your first try. 

When the setting is right, follow these steps:

  1. Head inside the Gilded Chamber to farm 3 Crimson Coins. You can get one Crimson Coin from Elite Witch enemies.
  2. The next step is to kill the One True King either immediately or by siding with Nimue.
  3. When the One True King is defeated, head to the final boss room and offer the 3 Crimson Coins to the Red Prince. This will trigger a cutscene.
  4. After the cutscene, head back to the One True King’s throne room and speak with the new king to get the One True Ending, the Succession achievement, and the Crimson Guard armor set in Remnant 2.

While it looks nice, I’d much rather wear the Zealot Armor set, which goes perfectly with my brand-new Ritualist build.

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved