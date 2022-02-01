How to get the Reveal Glass in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Reveal Glass is an essential item you’ll need to obtain if you want to change the Formes of Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus, and Enamorus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Normally, it’s an elusive item that you’ll have to set out to find, but in Pokémon Legends, going about finding it will be much easier. In this guide, we cover how to get the Reveal Glass in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll be able to earn the Reveal Glass after you complete the Incarnate Forces of Hisui request. To unlock this request, you’ll need to make it to the end of the game and battle against Volo at the top of Mount Coronet. After this, you’ll receive the request On the Trail of Giratina, where you’ll need to find Giratina and catch it, adding this legendary Pokémon to your Pokédex.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll receive the Incarnate Forces of Hisui request, where you’ll need to hunt down Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus and then be introduced to Enamorus. All four of these Pokémon are in different locations, and catching them can be challenging. You’ll be able to catch them after you’ve found them and weaved around their tornadoes to engage them in a battle.

Now, with all of them in your possession, you can return to Cogita to turn in the quest. At the end of the dialogue with her, she hands you the Reveal Glass.