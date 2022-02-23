How to get the Risen title in Destiny 2

With a new season in Destiny 2 comes a new seal and title to go for. Season of the Risen is no different, and a wide variety of new triumphs have been added for players to hunt for and complete whilst playing the new Season of the Risen content. If you want to show your dedication and prowess in the new PsiOps Battlegrounds activity and the new Vox Obscura exotic quest mission, then earning the Risen title and seal is one of the best ways to do so.

All Risen seal triumphs

Psionic Operator – Complete the mission “Operation Elbrus”

– Complete the mission “Operation Elbrus” Applied Psychotronics – Unlock all the upgrades from the H.E.L.M War Table. Completing this triumph also unlocks the exotic Sovereign Order ship.

– Unlock all the upgrades from the H.E.L.M War Table. Psychic Warrior – Reset your rank with the War Table

– Reset your rank with the War Table This House Is Clean – Defeat 100 Aspects of Savathun with the Synaptic Spear in the PsiOps Battlegrounds.

– Defeat 100 Aspects of Savathun with the Synaptic Spear in the PsiOps Battlegrounds. Mind Reading – Collect all the pages of the “Acts of Mercy” and “Quintessence” lore books Pages can be found by completing the “Psionic Operator”, “Active Listener” and “Over Your Dead Body” triumphs.

– Collect all the pages of the “Acts of Mercy” and “Quintessence” lore books Tank Master – Complete the “Vox Obscura” exotic quest on Master difficulty.

– Complete the “Vox Obscura” exotic quest on Master difficulty. Old Foes Rise Again – Listen to all four of the Psionic propaganda messages in the control room of the “Vox Obscura” exotic quest

– Listen to all four of the Psionic propaganda messages in the control room of the “Vox Obscura” exotic quest Peak Operator – Defeat 1,500 targest using Seasonal weapons. Defeating guardians grants additonal progress.

– Defeat 1,500 targest using Seasonal weapons. Defeating guardians grants additonal progress. Reckless Shot – Earn Reckless Endangerment.

– Earn Reckless Endangerment. Secret Triumph

There is one triumph in the Risen seal that has not yet been revealed to players. As the season progress and guardians discover more about Savathun’s plans outside of her Throne World, the secret triumph will be revealed and we will be sure to update the list.