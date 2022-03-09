How to get the Rose Lanner Whistle in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV introduced a family of lanner mounts during the Heavensward expansion. Collecting all of these beautiful birds rewarded the player with a glorious phoenix mount, and so many people want to obtain them all. One of the most sought after of these falcons was the Rose Lanner, a crimson bird originally rewarded as a rare drop from the Thok ast Thok extreme trial.

The Hunt for Scripture Moogle Treasure Trove Event will be taking place in Final Fantasy XIV starting March 14, 2022. During the event, players can earn Irregular Tomestones of Scripture by doing various activities in-game. All major starting cities will have an Itinerant Moogle vendor from which they can purchase rewards by exchanging this event currency. The Rose Lanner Whistle is one of the rewards, and costs 30 Irregular Tomestones of Scripture to purchase. A full list of the various activities a player can complete to earn the tomestones can be found here. Most players believe that running a full party of Blue Mages in the Aurum Vale dungeon is the most efficient method of farming the tomestones during this event.

The Rose Lanner Whistle was introduced during the Heavensward expansion as the first of the Lanner mounts. It was a rare drop from defeating Ravana on extreme difficulty in the Thok ast Thok trial. Over the years Square Enix has raised the drop rate, and currently it is possible to farm the mount as a max-level solo player while unsynced if the player does not wish to partake in the treasure trove event. Unlucky players can also earn 99 Hive Totems from completing the extreme trial 99 times, though it is extremely unlikely that the mount doesn’t drop well before that achievement.

This is not the first time that this mount has been available during a treasure trove event. The different Lanner Whistles seem to cycle through in pairs every event, and it will likely return again, though 30 Irregular Tomestones is a small time commitment to earn this bird.