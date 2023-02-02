How to get the Schlager 3.4x in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has a wide array of attachments that can be equipped to make the weapons stronger, more versatile, and most importantly, deadlier. The attachments give the players a huge edge in turning the tide of the battle in the game. A crucial attachment type are the optics, which are necessary for getting a better sight of the enemies as well as scoping out locations. One of the optics you can get in the game is the Schlaer 3.4x optic. With that in mind, here is how you can get the Schlager 3.4x optic in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to unlock the Schlager 3.4x optic in Call of Duty MW2 and Warzone 2.0

The Schlager 3.4x optic can be unlocked in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 by leveling up the RAPP-H LMG to level 12. After leveling it up, the optic will automatically unlock and you’ll be able to use it on your weapons. The Schlager 3.4x is a universal attachment. That means you are able to use it across all the weapon platforms in the game.

As indicated by the name, the optic provides 3.4x magnification with a clear sight. It particularly excels in medium-range encounters and pairs well with Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs. Its design is clear and precise which helps in taking out targets with relative ease. The clear design is also helpful in scoping out areas.

While the Schlager 3.4x is particularly useful in almost all kinds of encounters, overall it does have some negative effects on how a particular weapon performs. Some of its drawbacks include its really small sniper glint as well as the negative effect on the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and overall movement speed of a weapon.