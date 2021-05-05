How to get the Sequence Flourish emblem in Destiny 2

Bungie has recently announced Season of the Splicer, Destiny 2’s next season which will begin on May 11. To celebrate, a number of clips were released through content creators. After careful examination of the fairly cryptic clips, which large consisted of flashing shapes and colors, players discovered some codes.

Presented in the form of binary, the codes could eventually be combined to provide a 9-digit, 3×3 code. What uses a code like this in the Destiny 2 universe? Why emblem codes, of course! In this case, the code ended up being 7D4-PKR-MD7.

Players who wish to redeem the code will need to follow some pretty simple instructions:

Go to the Bungie Code Redemption page

Log in using whatever platform you play on primarily

Enter the code 7D4-PKR-MD7 at the bottom of the page

Hit the Redeem button

Image via Bungie

The new emblem is certainly theme after the look of the new season. There was a lot of neon on display in the trailer, along with a nicely synthwave-esque soundtrack.

Once the code is redeemed, you can find the Emblem in the Flair section of your Collections tab and you will need to pull it from there. It’s won’t appear in your Inventory, or at the Postmaster.

Season of the Splicer being on May 11, and will bring a huge amount of new content for players to get to grips with. From a returning Raid to a new six-player matchmade activity, it seems that the upcoming Season is primed to be a good one.