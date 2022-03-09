How to get the Sharlayan Diadema in Final Fantasy XIV

During Shadowbringers, Final Fantasy XIV introduced the shared fates system to keep Fates relevant during the expansion. This has continued into Endwalker, complete with new rewards to earn. One of these items is called the Sharlayan Diadema, a crown of grape leaves that only the patient can hope to wear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To earn the Sharlayan Diadema, the player only has to partake in the Endwalker shared fate system. Players will earn a rank based on the number of fates completed at gold rank. Gold rank in fates is easy to achieve provided the player can reach the fate early and do enough damage and healing. There are 3 tiers of shared fate ranks earned individually in each zone based on the amount of fates completed. Each rank-up allows the player to purchase more unique rewards from the fate vendor in the zone. It takes 1 completed fate to reach rank 1 per zone, 6 to achieve rank 2, and a whopping 60 fates to earn rank 3. Once all 6 zones have been upgraded to rank 3, the player will be able to purchase every shared fate reward at the vendor in Old Sharlayan, with more unique items available from the vendor in Radz-at-han.

Every completed fate at gold rank rewards 12 Bicolored Gemstones, which are the currency to purchase all shared fate rewards. Gadfrid is the vendor who sells the Sharlayan Diadema in Old Sharlayan. Players must complete 60 gold rank fates in each of the Endwalker zones to max out each one and earn the ability to purchase the crown. It requires 800 bicolor gemstones as well, a hefty price for the glamour item.

The shared fate system takes a lot of dedication to fully complete, and this is why the Sharlayan Diadema is rare to see on characters. Fates in Endwalker are actually not a bad way to level, however, especially for DPS jobs who have longer duty queue times. As the expansion goes on, fewer people will likely partake in fates, so right now is the perfect time to grind max rank out.