Shiny Pokémon are a rare sight in Pokémon games, but they’re typically a highly sought after form of Pokémon by multiple trainers. You can catch many of the Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus in their shiny forms, but finding them is a bit of a challenge. Their rates are typically low, but you can increase your chances of having them spawn with the Shiny Charm. In this guide, we cover how to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You won’t expect to see the Shiny Charm until you reach the end of the game. The Shiny Charm does not become available for your playthrough until you complete your Pokédex and capture every Pokémon in the game.

After you’ve done it, each Pokédex entry has you working through 10 tasks that you have to do to fill out an entry. Unlike previous Pokémon games, the Pokédex is a bit more tedious in Pokémon Legends. Your goal in the game is to create and fill out the first Pokédex essentially, and as such, you’ll need to study the Pokémon in your carry to make a proper entry. Each Pokémon you catch comes with a series of 10 tasks that you’ll have to fill out as you work through your adventure. We recommend swapping out your party often at the pasture to ensure you finish each entry.

These are the two big tasks you’ll need to do to unlock the Shiny Charm. Don’t worry about getting it before the very end of the game.