How to get the Shotgun Rail in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest has a couple of firearms you can use to take down mutants and cannibals. They make fights easier as you just need to land a headshot to send your enemy to their grave. You can also find different attachments and combine them with your firearms. In this guide, we are going to talk about how to get the Shotgun Rail attachment in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Shotgun Rail attachment in Sons of the Forest

Before searching for the Shotgun Rail, you must get the Maintenance Keycard first. This is because the attachment is located inside a cave where you will run into a locked door. This locked door can not be unlocked without the keycard. After you’ve acquired it, make your way to the to the location seen in the image below, which is on the southeast part of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure you are well equipped before visiting the area, as there will be mutants inside. Getting the Katana or the Pistol beforehand will be wise, as they will allow you to eliminate them instantly. Once you’ve reached the location, enter the cave and make your way forward until you come across a locked door. Use the keycard to unlock it and go through the greenhouse area. As you go forward, you will come across a water-filled corridor. When you reach the end of it, you need to use the vent on your left to get into the office, where you’ll find both the Shotgun Rail attachment and a VIP keycard.

The next thing you need to do is open your inventory and select the Shotgun Rail attachment from one of the breifcases to combine it with your Shotgun. With the Shotgun Rail attached, you can add other attachments to your weapon, such as the Flashlight and Laser Sight.