How to get the Sierra Verde Dam Bonus Board in Forza Horizon 5

The Sierra Verde Dam bonus board currently sits in the middle of the lake shown below. Although the task of hitting the board may seem impossible now, there is always another opportunity around the corner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Forza Horizon 5 has seen the return of Forza Horizon 4’s seasons feature. However, in FH5, the implementation is quite different. In this game, the seasons coincide with another type of environmental effect. Each of the seasons listed below will cycle through and change weekly.

Autumn – Storm Season

Winter – Dry Season

Spring – Hot Season

Summer – Wet Season

Now, we turn our focus back to the Sierra Verde Dam bonus board. For the board to be easily accessible, you will need to be in the winter, otherwise known as the dry season. Therefore, you’ll only be able to grab this bonus board for one week, every four weeks, so you better make the most of winter.

That is why, as soon as the seasons change, you will want to head to the arrow shown below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are there in the correct season, you will see that the water has receded and unveiled a ramp pointing directly at the bonus board. We would recommend you get an offroad vehicle with a decent top speed to make the jump manageable. Something like the Jeep Trailcat would be ideal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, make the jump, hit the bonus board, and cross that board off your list. If this happens to be your final board, you should earn a 30 gamerscore Complete Collection achievement for smashing all 250.