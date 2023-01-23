How to get the Simple Sink in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Parch 6.3 introduces a variety of housing items, including a new selection of both outdoor furnishings and interior furnishings. The Simple Sink is a quaint appliance that adds a touch of realism to any interior with its practical design, perfect for any Warriors of Light wanting to fashion themselves a bathroom after winning in the latest round of housing bids. Here is how you can craft the Simple Sink in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to craft the Simple Sink in Final Fantasy XIV

Players will need to have Armorer at level 90 in order to access this recipe. They will require the following crafting materials:

Chondrite Ingot x4

Phrygian Gold Ingot x4

Ironwood Log x7

Ice Crystal x8

Earth Crystal x8

Chondrite Ingots are craftable via a level 88 recipe from both Blacksmith and Armorer. It requires 5 Chondrite, 1 Dimythrite Ore, and 8 Elemental Crystals, with the element depending on the recipe used to craft it. The Blacksmith recipe requires 8 Fire Crystals, while the Armorer recipe requires 8 Ice Crystals instead.

Phrygian Gold Ingots are a level 84 Goldsmith recipe, requiring 5 Phrygian Gold Ore, 1 Zinc Ore, and 8 Wind Crystals to craft. Phrygian Gold Ore can be quarried from level 85 nodes at Monitoring Station G, Garlemald. Zinc Ore can be mined from level 10 nodes in Hammerlea, Western Thanalan, and Black Brush, Central Thanalan. It can also be purchased from Aistan in Ul’dah — Steps of Thal (X: 10.5, Y: 13.1).

Ironwood Logs can be obtained by logging at the level 90 nodes in Southerly Zephyrneus, Elpis (X: 9, Y: 23). Players will need to have their Botanist at level 86, in order to gather it. It is also available as a guaranteed reward from the Botany Exploration Retainer Venture, though your retainer has to be at least level 86 as well.