How to get the Soul Cane in Blox Fruits

While its damage cannot compete with the Saber, the Soul Cane is a Rare Sword that offers decent combative capabilities for PvE content in Roblox Blox Fruits. This weapon is equipped with the Moves Soul Beam and Soul Slashes, unlocked at 40 and 120 Mastery, respectively. Soul Beam is a ranged attack that fires a ray of light at an enemy, damaging and stunning its target. Soul Slashes is also a projectile-based attack, sending out a burst of slashes at a short range, dazing and slicing apart any opponent caught in the successive strikes. Overall, it offers solid CC and damage for NPC fights, but most experienced adventurers might say it is better for stylish fashion than practicality in PvP.

Unlocking the Soul Cane Sword in Roblox Blox Fruits

To get the Soul Cane in Roblox Blox Fruits, you must travel to the Magma Village, an island in the First Sea. Newer players will grind at this location between Levels 300 and 375, fighting NPCs like Military Soldiers, Military Spies, and the Magma Admiral Boss. However, this island also houses a secret Shop NPC called the Living Skeleton, who resides in a hidden cave inside the volcano of Magma Village. This cavern has no visible entrance, as the entryway is a ghost wall you can clip through.

To find the hidden doorway to the Living Skeleton’s location in Blox Fruits, head to the western side of the Magma Village, to the left of the housing area. Go to the alcove on the side of the volcano and look for out-of-place lines in the textures of the wall. These strange lines reveal the secret ghost wall you can pass through to encounter the Living Skeleton, who will sell you the Soul Cane for $750,000 currency in Roblox Blox Fruits. If you want to enhance this Rare Sword’s damage output by 20%, you can give a Blacksmith Radioactive Material × 5 and Leather × 20 to perform the upgrade.