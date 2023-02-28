How to get Stage 5 Haki in Blox Fruits

One primary way you can substantially enhance your character in Roblox Blox Fruits is by reaching Full Body Aura, also referred to by many as Stage 5 Haki. Aura is a buff that multiplies the damage dealt by your non-Fruit attacks, such as the basic attacks of your Sword slashes, Gun projectiles, or Melee strikes. This buff also alters the appearance of your character, giving you a stylish darkened aura that will strike fear in the hearts of your foes. To reach Stage 5 Haki, you must know how to get the Aura enhancement and how the leveling system for this buff works in Blox Fruits.

Related: How to get and use Hearts in Blox Fruits

Unlocking Full Body Aura in Roblox Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can achieve Stage 5 Haki in Roblox Blox Fruits, you must first purchase the Aura buff from a secret NPC vendor called the Ability Teacher. This NPC can be found within a hidden cave on Frozen Village, an island in the First Sea that you will travel to between Levels 90 to 120. To find the entrance to this grotto, go to the cabins on Frozen Village and investigate the ledge near the red doghouse. Enter the black entryway to find the Ability Teacher in the cavern next to the Colors Specialist. You can purchase Aura from this Shop NPC for $25,000.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To activate your Aura, press the J key on your keyboard. While this buff is active, any basic strike you deal to enemy targets will grant a small amount of EXP. As you farm EXP from fighting opponents, your Aura will get stronger, increasing its combat utility in Stages. Once you reach the 60,000-EXP mark, you will have achieved the Stage 5 Haki in Roblox Blox Fruits, granting massive combat buffs compared to Stage 0. If you want to alter the cosmetic appearance of your Stage 5 Haki to previous Stages, you can visit the Aura Editor in Middle Town. This NPC is inside a secret room in a green building on the island’s western side.