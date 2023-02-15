The Steflos Shotgun is a Primary weapon players can wield in Warframe. This shotgun is a powerful weapon, capable of crowd control and inflicting multiple status ailments easily. This weapon is one of Citrine’s signature weapons, and its capabilities are increased when she uses it. This guide will explain how to get the Steflos Shotgun in Warframe.

How to build the Steflos Shotgun in Warframe

The Steflos shotgun can be earned in three different ways. The more expensive route requires Platinum, Warframes premium currency. You can purchase it directly for 240 Platinum in the Market. This weapon is also featured in a bundle called the Crystal Bastion Collection. This collection costs 740 Platinum and includes the Steflos shotgun, Citrine, and other items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To earn the weapon without spending your precious Platinum, you must head to Tyana Pass. This node is located on Mars and is home to a mode called Mission Defense. After five successful waves, you will earn a reward and a choice to continue or leave the fight. This reward has a chance of being the Steflos Blueprint or its components. If you don’t want to rely on luck, the Rania and Belric Crystal Fragments you earn by playing this mission allow you to buy them directly from Otak, located in the Necralisk hub.

All Steflos Blueprints and how to build them in Warframe

Like every Warframe and weapon, you need the primary Blueprint and each component to construct the Steflos in your Foundry. These are all the costs and resources for each piece.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Steflos Blueprint

500 Belric Crystals

4 Neurodes

300 Rania Crystals

Steflos Barrel

Steflos Receiver

Steflos Stock

Steflos Barrel

250 Belric Crystals

150 Rania Crystals

Steflos Receiver

250 Belric Crystals

150 Rania Crystals

Steflos Stock

250 Belric Crystals

150 Rania Crystals

Assemble this weapon and wield it with Citrine to augment her potent support abilities with this devastating crowd-control shotgun.