How to get the Tank’s Top cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Design your character to be large or small. Make your character a noble or a slob. The choice is up to you in the Wonderlands. You just need to decide on a look for your character and, if you don’t like it, change it later on. Most of the cosmetic items can be found easily by traversing the lands and defeating enemies, but some of the cosmetic items are much more difficult to find. There are 13 of these rare items. Here is how you can get the Tank’s Top cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Some might want their character to have a traumatic backstory and represent that with a menacing cowl or sinister face mask. On the other hand, you might want your character to appear as though they are a noble knight, ready to take on the greatest of undead foes. The Tank’s Top gives your character a helmet meant for only the strongest of knights. Alas, every knight needs to fight for something, and if you want this helmet, you will need to do a lot of it.

This cosmetic item is a world drop. That means it has a chance to drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources are pretty much anything that is able to drop loot. Unfortunately, the Chaos Chamber can’t save you from the grind either. This item seems to drop more often in the encampments in the overworld. The best way to increase your chances of obtaining it is by increasing your Loot Luck stat. This can be done by finding the Lucky Dice that are scattered about the Wonderlands. You can also increase your Loot Luck by completing the Shrine of Aaron G or by raising your Chaos Level in the Chaos Chamber.