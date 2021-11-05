How to get the Thirst Quencher achievement in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty: Vanguard starts off its Zombies content with a different map than players are used to called Der Anfang. Quite a few aspects of Zombies have been altered to account for this small map that tasks you with completing objectives to advance rather than surviving rounds and using points to open doors. Perks are one of the most significant changes among these, and there is an achievement or trophy tied to seeing them all. Here is how to unlock the Thirst Quencher achievement or trophy in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

Unlocking the Thirst Quencher achievement/trophy is really simple. All you need to do is drink from all five perk fountains in a single game. Of course, you will not have access to any of the perks the moment you spawn in, but once you begin completing objectives, you will notice barriers are taken down, no longer blocking you from certain places.

Luckily, you do not even need to spend any points to get this achievement. The first time you drink from the fountain, you will get a lower-powered version of the perk, but it is completely free. All you need to do is find all five perk fountain locations and drink from them before dying or exfilling, and you will have this achievement or trophy in the bag.