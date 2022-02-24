How to get the Throne World Collector badge in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen a plethora of new items including weapons and armor have been added. When so many new things get added, it can be a bit difficult to keep track of everything. Enter badges, specific collection tabs that players can complete in order to show their prowess in the new content. While the Throne World Collector badge doesn’t include absolutely everything new, it contains all the items from the Savathuns Throne World destination. In this guide, we will go over everything you need to collect for the Throne World Collector badge.

Vanity Star Jasmine – Exotic ship Fundament Shell – Exotic ghost Ruinous Clash – Shader Queen’s Colors – Shader A Higher Truth – Emblem

Armor Veritas armor set – Throne World exlusive armor

Weapons All Throne World weapons: Forensic Nightmare Empirical Evidence Pointed Injury Likely Suspect Red Herring Fel Taradiddle Come to Pass Father’s Sins

Exotics Parasite Class exlusive Exotic glaive



In order to earn the Throne World Collector badge you will only need to collect all of the above items on a single character. That being said, you can opt to collect the class-specific items in the badge on other characters as well to add a gold border to the badge. If you are planning to unlock the new Gumshoe title, you will also need to fully complete the Throne World Collector badge.