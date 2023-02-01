How to get the Valentione’s Heart Desk in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV is kicking off the season with the return of the Valentione’s Day event from February 1 to February 15. Every year, the event offers new and fun rewards for participation in the festivities. Usually, a new holiday-themed housing item comes with it, and this year is no exception. Here’s how you can acquire the Valentione’s Heart Desk in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Valentione’s Heart Desk in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the event, the House Valentione Maid vendor will sell festive and exclusive wares. You can find them close to Lisette de Valentione, at coordinates (X:10.6, Y:8.8). She will sell the Valentione’s Heart Desk for 2000 gil, and there is no limit to the amount that you can purchase. She also sells the Eat Chocolate emote for 2500 gil.

Players can place the Valentione’s Heart Desk in their homes at all times of the year and can even figure out clever ways to utilize it. There are not many good low height desks in Final Fantasy XIV and so this addition is sure to be popular amongst housing enthusiasts.

Image via Square Enix

Where to find the Suited for Affection quest in Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Square Enix

The main part of the event is a new quest chain with Lisette de Valentione. She located in Old Gridania at coordinates (X:10.2 Y:9.4) and begins the Suited for Affection quest. A character must be level 15 in order to start the quest, and also have completed the “It’s Probably Pirates” quest as well.

Related: Final Fantasy XIV director officially responds to Ultimate raid plug-in controversy, promises consequences

Completing this quest grants an additional reward beyond the Valentione’s Heat Desk in the form of the Vested Emissary Attire for male characters and Frilled Emissary Attire for female characters.