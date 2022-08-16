How to get the Vegeta skin in Fortnite

Of course, you cannot have a Dragon Ball crossover without Vegeta, and thankfully, Fortnite knows that. The Super Saiyan has been introduced into the battle royale as a skin that players can obtain for only a limited-time. You surely don’t want to miss out, as Vegeta even comes with multiple magnificent styles that can be swapped to at almost anytime. Here’s how to unlock Vegeta and every cosmetic he comes with in Fortnite.

How to obtain the Dragon Ball Vegeta skin in Fortnite

Players can get Vegeta by purchasing his skin through the Item Shop for 1,800 V-Bucks. It is quite the bargain, considering the cosmetic comes packaged with three alternative styles, each lending Vegeta a different Super Saiyan form. This includes base Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Super Saiyan Blue Evolved. These styles can then be accessed through your locker, though Vegeta is capable of switching to them in-game. This is because the skin bears Charging Up, a built-in Emote that changes Vegeta’s Saiyan form each time it is used.

Hardcore Dragon Ball fans may find it more worthwhile to purchase Vegeta from his dedicated bundle. This not only includes the Saiyan and his styles but also the Rare Bulma skin and her additional outfit for just 2,300 V-Bucks. Oddly enough, Vegeta’s own Glider, Space Pod, will still need to be bought separately for 800 V-Bucks.

Currently, developer Epic Games has not revealed how long all of the Dragon Ball cosmetics will be available in the Item Shop. However, as the crossover event will be disappearing on September 17, it is likely the skin will leave the shop on or before this date, as well. In the meantime, Vegeta can be found alongside the Goku skin, an item that also offers four different outfits for the character.