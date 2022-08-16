How to get the Dragon Ball Shenron Glider in Fortnite

The Dragon Ball series has joined forces with Fortnite, which means you can expect to see quite a few Dragon Ball characters running around the battle royale. While characters like Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma are playable skins, there is one iconic character, Shenron, that’s only available as a glider. Here’s how to unlock the Shenron glider in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Shenron glider

At the time of writing, the Shenron glider can only be unlocked by completing all seven sets of Power Unleashed quests, which are quests exclusive to the Dragon Ball collaboration. These quests will only be available until August 30 at 4 AM ET / 1 AM PT, so if you’re looking to earn the glider through this method, you’ll want to make sure you do it before this deadline.

It is worth noting that Epic has stated that the Shenron glider is not exclusive to the Power Unleashed quests. The company has said that the glider may arrive in the item shop at a later date, where you would be able to simply purchase it with V-Bucks. At the time of writing, however, this is not an option.

Fortnite’s Dragon Ball collaboration brings many prominent elements of the popular anime/manga series to the battle royale. In addition to characters like Goku joining the game’s roster, you’ll also be able to visit iconic locations like the Kame House in-game. Starting August 19, you’ll also be able to visit Dragon Ball Adventure Island, which features even more Dragon Ball-inspired locations, including Goku’s House and the Room of Spirit and Time — also known as the Hyperbolic Time Chamber.