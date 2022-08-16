How to get the Goku skin in Fortnite

Although it was believed for years to be far-fetched, legendary Super Saiyan Goku has finally come to Fortnite as a skin. The warrior features his iconic orange Gi and, of course, dawns an anime art style that keeps his beloved design intact. However, there is more than meets the eye. The skin features additional styles that every Dragon Ball fan will adore and his own dedicated set of accessories. Here’s how you can obtain Goku in Fortnite.

How to obtain Son Goku and his cosmetics in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

The Goku skin, otherwise known as Son Goku, can be purchased from the in-game Item Shop tab for 2,000 V-Bucks. Those planning on buying all of the Dragon Ball items may want to opt for the “Goku & Beerus Bundle,” as it lets you obtain both skins and their cosmetics for a total of 2,700 V-Bucks. On its own, the Goku skin comes bundled with three different Super Saiyan styles, including base Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and a shirtless Ultra Instinct alternative outfit. Players can swap to these styles either from their lockers or by using the skin’s built-in Charging Up Emote while in a match.

Related: The 10 best anime skins in Fortnite

As for accessories, players who purchase Goku will also have ownership of his Power Pole. The item comes as both a Harvesting Tool and Back Bling, meaning it is possible for the Power Pole to take up both locker spots at the same time. At the time of writing, it is unclear when Goku and the rest of the Dragon Ball cosmetics will leave the Item Shop. The Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover is slated to officially end on September 17, so it may be best to obtain Goku and all other Dragon Ball items before this date.