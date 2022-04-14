How to get the Vinegaroon mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Several new mounts have been added to Final Fantasy XIV in patch 6.1. Some of them are extremely difficult to obtain, but others can be easily acquired. One such mount is the Vinegaroon, a silver dinosaur that resembles a tyrannosaurus. This creature has been featured as an enemy model several times, but it is finally available to players as a mount. The best part is that it is obtained simply as a new reward from spending Sacks of Nuts in Old Sharlayan, so many players might already have the necessary requirements to purchase it.

J’lakshai is the name of the vendor who sells the Vinegaroon Horn and he can be found near the Guildship Hunt Board at the Scholar’s Harbor area of Old Sharlayan. The mount can be purchased for 3,200 Sacks of Nuts. This currency has actually been in the game since Shadowbringers, and has been utilized again in the Endwalker expansion.

To earn Sacks of Nuts, players can complete the guildship mark bills found on the Guildship Hunt Board in Old Sharlayan or in Radz-at-Han. There are three bills that task you will killing five different mobs each from the Endwalker expansion and can be acquired daily. There is also an elite one that can only be done once a week. An additional set of these can be found at the Nuts Board near the Tenemos Rookery in the Crystarium or in Eulmore. These will have you defeat creatures found in the Shadowbringers expansion.

The other method to obtain Sacks of Nuts is by participating in the defeat of rare spawn mobs from Endwalker or Shadowbringers. There are A-rank enemies that spawn a few times a day, and S-rank ones that are extremely rare and require specific requirements to spawn. These mobs cannot be soloed and so players have mostly created “hunt trains” to kill them in large groups. Joining a hunt discord or fellowship is the best way to keep up with their spawns.