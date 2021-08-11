How to get the wealth underneath Bradeia in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Bradeia chest key location

There are additional pieces of wealth for you to find in Francia throughout Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Siege of Paris expansion. One of the first ones you can find will be underneath Bradeia, a small town to the north of the settlement you’re going to begin in the expansion. This guide details how to get the wealth underneath Bradeia using the Bradeia chest key. You will need The Siege of Paris expansion to find it.

When you reach Bradeia, there are a handful of Frankish guards patrolling the location. You can eliminate them however you like by directly fighting them or taking them out one at a time using stealth. Once they’re gone, your next goal is to use Odin’s Sight to find the key hiding at the top of the farmhouse at the center of the area. When you reach it, there’s a small note on the table next to it describing how the father of the site hid his family’s wealth at the bottom of the shed, afraid that the attackers might find it. With the key, you can now find that location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location to the underground area will be next to the burning house, to the left. There’s a breakable wall here that you can cut down with a quick slice of your weapon. With the wall broken away, walk down the stairs to the cellar below the house, and there’s a pushable wall you can move aside to find a chest. So long as you have the key, you can access the trunk.