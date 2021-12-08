How to get Timeworn Almastyskin Treasure Maps in Final Fantasy XIV

For those on the hunt for some of the more difficult collectibles and treasures in Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll have your work cut out for you to find every single one. Many of them are associated with low drop rates, while others take time. An excellent way to earn some of Final Fantasy XIV’s notable treasures and rewards is with treasure maps. With the addition of Endwalker, you can now find Timeworn Almastyskin Treasure Maps. Here’s how you can get Timeworn Almastyskin Treasure Maps in Final Fantasy XIV.

You can only locate Timeworn Almastyskin Treasure Maps in Final Fantasy XIV if you have the Endwalker expansion. These treasure maps spawn in the Endwalker regions of the game, so if you don’t have the expansion pack, you won’t be able to find them.

With the expansion pack added to your Final Fantasy XIV, the thing you’ll need to do is have the Disciple of Land profession at level 85. You can then search any of the resource nodes or fishing spots associated with your Disciple of Land profession at level 85 and hope for the best. After finding at least one timeworn map, these go on an 18-hour real-time cooldown, so you can reasonably expect to acquire one once a day, or maybe two if you’re fortunate.

Alternatively, if you do not have a Disciple of Land profession on your character, you can always choose to purchase them on the marketboard. Their price will vary depending on your server and how many people already have them for sale.