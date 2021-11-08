Forza Horizon 5: All Horizon Adventure chapters – Outposts, challenges, and more

Forza Horizon 5 has gone live, and the Horizon Festival is active in full force down in Mexico. FH5 includes a brand new campaign, full of new challenges, races, and stories that will need to be completed. Here’s the full look at all the Horizon Adventure chapters in Forza Horizon 5, plus some details you might want to know prior to jumping in to the action.

What are Horizon Adventure chapters?

Horizon Adventure chapters are the main components of the Forza Horizon 5 story. These chapters range from completing expeditions and finding information, to PR stunts that require you to face daunting challenges, and conquering the major event of each type of race in FH5.

How can you unlock new chapters

To unlock new chapters, you will need to accrue points. Points are directly affected by your Accolades progress.

Once you’ve obtained points, go to to ‘Horizon Adventure’ in the Campaign section of the main menu. Then, go to one of the outposts, locate an available chapter (denoted by an empty circle) and select it with A. Chapters with a lock can’t be unlocked until you’ve completed the first chapter of that particular outpost.

All Forza Horizon 5 Adventure chapters

In Forza Horizon 5, there are six different outposts. Each has its own unique story and set of chapters.

Here’s a look at the chapters in Forza Horizon 5:

Horizon Festival Mexico

Screenshot by Gamepur

Welcome to Mexico – Complete by going to the Horizon Festival site at the beginning of the game

– Complete by going to the Horizon Festival site at the beginning of the game On a Wing and a Prayer – Complete the ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ race with the plane and bikers

– Complete the ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ race with the plane and bikers Vocho – Complete the Vocho story. “Find and restore a legendary car.”

– Complete the Vocho story. “Find and restore a legendary car.” The Goliath – Complete the Goliath racing event

Horizon Apex

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tulum Expedition – Complete the expedition at the historic Tulem site

– Complete the expedition at the historic Tulem site Lucha de Carreteras – Secure the blessing of ‘El Campeon’

– Secure the blessing of ‘El Campeon’ The Colossus – Complete The Colossus road racing event

Horizon Wilds

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jungle Expedition – “Track down a big cat in the Mexican jungle”

– “Track down a big cat in the Mexican jungle” El Camino – “Follow in the footsteps of an intrepid explorer”

– “Follow in the footsteps of an intrepid explorer” Flood, Sweat, and Gears – “Take on the Horizon Wavecrashers team”

– “Take on the Horizon Wavecrashers team” The Gauntlet – Complete The Gauntlet dirt racing event

Horizon Baja

Screenshot by Gamepur

Baja Expedition – Head to the volcano and complete the expedition

– Head to the volcano and complete the expedition Buggy and the Beast – “Step into the ring and wrestle with a monster”

– “Step into the ring and wrestle with a monster” V10 – “Become a Stunt Driver for a Movie

– “Become a Stunt Driver for a Movie The Titan – Complete The Titan cross country event

Horizon Rush

Screenshot by Gamepur

Canyon Expedition – “Join the celebrating at the Horizon Full Moon party”

– “Join the celebrating at the Horizon Full Moon party” Catch Me if You Canyon – “Do battle with an Unstoppable Freight Train”

– “Do battle with an Unstoppable Freight Train” The Juggernaut – Complete The Juggernaut event

Horizon Street Scene

Screenshot by Gamepur