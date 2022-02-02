How to get to Covert Cavern in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

With a handful of weeks already to its name, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has delivered yet another new point of interest. Unlike Tilter Towers, this area is an underground bunker that is fairly hard to spot from a distance, hence its name: Covert Cavern (long rumored to be known as Covert Canyon). Although tucked inside of a mountain, there are multiple openings players can take to get inside and steal some highly valued loot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As of Week 9, Covert Cavern is tucked directly between Camp Cuddle and Logjam Lumberyard, and is essentially home to the biggest mountain on the map. On the outside, not much has changed from the start of the season, but there are now entry points players can go into to get to this point of interest. The first is a gapping hole on the side of the mountain that faces Logjam Lumberyard. As demonstrated above, taking this entrance will land you into the heart of the cavern which tends to be its most populated area.

The south end of Covert Cavern has two points of entry, and both are arguably better than any other. The first is a satellite tower planted on the top of the POI (as shown below), while the other is just a large opening at the base of the mountain. Both of these will have stairs nearby that will lead you to Covert’s office area, a four floor building with weapons and health items in countless rooms.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Last, and likely least, players will notice that the river on the northern end of the map now connects to this new location. In result, those using a boat can take this new stream to find that it brings them to Covert’s cave section. The loot is typically underwhelming in this section, but players can continue to drive on this waterway in order to get to Camp Cuddle.

Related: Where to find Feathers for Haven Mask’s in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1