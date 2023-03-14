How to get to Malenia in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is filled with bosses galore for you to seek out and challenge. Each boss you defeat is another milestone achieved. Of course, none of the bosses in the game are as tough as Melania, Blade of Miquella. Luckily, she isn’t a necessary boss to defeat and can be skipped to help ease lessen the difficulty of your journey. That is unless you want to get your hands on Miquella’s Needle and reverse the Frenzied Flame. This guide will show you how to get to Melania in Elden Ring.

How to find Melania in Elden Ring

If you are seeking out a true challenge in the world of Elden Ring, you will want to seek out Melania. She resides at the base of the Haligtree which isn’t the easiest place to reach in the game. To access this area, you will need to get the two halves of the Haligree Tree Medallion. The two halves can be found in the Village of the Albinaurics in Liurnia of the Lakes and in the Mountaintops of the Giants past the Commander Niall boss fight at Castle Sol.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have both halves of the medallion, you can use it at the Grand Lift of Rold to access the Consecrated Snowfield. From there, head to Ordina Liturgical Town. Here, you will need to light all of the braziers to activate the portal that will take you to the Haligtree. Interact with the portal and you will appear at the Haligtree. Once there, you will need to reach the bottom to find Melania.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Haligtree is one large dungeon that you can go through which ends with your finding Melania. Most of the dungeon is pretty straightforward and will lead you to the boss fight against Loretta. After defeating her, you will make your way to Elphael which is the city within the Haligtree where Melania is located.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching Elphael, follow the pathway that leads into the interior of the tree. The pathway is blocked by an Erdtree Avatar, so stay on your guard when fighting through the area. Once inside, you will come across a large lake of Scarlet Rot. Cross the lake and head further into the tree. After going through a small waterway, you will find the area in the image above. Use the tree roots to reach a chapel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside the chapel, defeat the enemies and head to the bottom floor. There are two doors; one that leads out of the chapel and one that leads to a lift. Go to the lift and it will take you down to the Haligtree Roots Site of Grace. The fog wall leading to Melania’s boss arena will be down the stairs in front of the Site of Grace. Now you just need to figure out how you want to defeat Melania.