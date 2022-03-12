How to reach Miquella’s Haligtree in Elden Ring

While it isn’t a necessary location, the Haligtree is home to some of the toughest enemies and perhaps the toughest boss in the Lands Between. The way to enter the Haligtree is hidden between a puzzle that you need to solve. Afterward, a portal will open, giving you access to the area. Here is how you reach Miquella’s Haligtree in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start things off, you need to reach Ordina, Liturgical Town. This town is located in the northern part of the Consecrated Snowfield. To reach this area, you will need to get your hands on the two halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and take the Grand Lift of Rold down. If you need help finding the left and right sides of the medallion. After you take the lift down, head north until you find the town. It is the only town in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There aren’t any enemies in the town. Instead, the only thing you will find is an imp statue and an evergaol plate. Reading the imp statue will give you the clue that you need to light the four figures after entering the evergaol. You may have noticed the bodies of dead archers around the town. Once you enter the evergaol, these archers will come to life and attack you along with an invisible assassin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon entering the evergaol, turn around and jump over the fence. Turn left and walk around the edge of town until you find a building with a ladder on it. Climb the ladders to find one of the statues. Afterward, climb down the ladder and run up the main path in town. Next to the stairs, you will see a ladder connected to the edge of a building. Climb that ladder to access the next statue.

With two statues down, use the rooftops from the second statue to reach the third. Once the third statue is lit, jump down to the center of town and light the fourth. The assassin will be in the center of town so be careful. Don’t worry if you don’t get all four statues lit in one go, they will remain lit if you die and you can just continue your progress without needing to start over. After you light all of the statues, a message will appear to let you know it is complete. Go up the large staircase on the edge of town to find the portal that leads to the Haligtree.