How to get to Nokron, Eternal City in Elden Ring

Nokron, the Eternal City, is one of several large, optional areas in Elden Ring. It’s key to Blaidd’s questline, and by extension, that of the Witch Ranni. Blaidd can initially be found in the Mistwood Ruins to start his long chain of quest steps.

To get to Nokron, Starscourge Radahn, one of the six demigods of the Shattering, must die. There is no other way to open the path to Nokron. Radahn wanders an immense, red sand battlefield at the easternmost portion of the map north of Castle Redmane at the edge of the Caelid Wilds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reach the castle, teleport into it, and find a festival ready to begin. The festival’s purpose: kill Radahn and claim his Great Rune. Once you successfully do so, Radahn’s ancient hold on the stars is released, and a falling star splits the sky and cracks open the earth in Limgrave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the bottom of the crater opened up by the star is Nokron, the Eternal City, where you’ll find upgrade and respec materials, new enemies and bosses, and a certain knife Ranni requires to enact her plans.