How to respec your stats in Elden Ring – Rebirth with Rennala Queen of the Full Moon

Elden Ring players will almost certainly look for a way to respec their character at some point. The ability to move your stat points around and take advantage of a weapon you have found is a boon for players, so in this guide we will show you how to do it.

First, you must play through the game until you find and defeat Rennala Queen of the Full Moon at the Raya Lucaria Academy in Lucaria of the Lakes, the game’s third major area that you will arrive in after completely the Stormveil Castle.

Once you beat Rennala she will become a passive NPC, offering you something called “Rebirth” if you interact with her. To do this, you will need something called Larval Tears, so you cannot just endless change your stats and respec your character.

Larval tears can be found in the following locations, and we will add more as we find them: