How to get to Palace Approach Ledge-Road in Elden Ring

The further into Elden Ring you get, the more locations you will discover. This continues even deep into the game, as more underground locations are discovered one way or another. One of these locations, the Palace Approach Ledge-Road, will lead you to one of the big bosses in Elden Ring, Mogh, the Lord of Blood. However, getting to this location will take some exploration and a bit of luck. Here’s how to get to the Palace Approach Ledge-Road in Elden Ring.

Head to the western part of the Mountaintops of the Giants

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to reach the Palace Approach Ledge-Road, which is underneath Caelid, players will need to venture to the great white north. In order to reach the western part of the Mountaintops of the Giants, players will need to obtain the Secret Medallion and use it at the Grand Lift of Rold. This will bring you to this new section of the map that leads to the great Haligtree. Players will need to head to the western part of the map, in the middle section.

Here, there is a teleport gate sitting on the cliffside, covered in blood. Using this teleport gate will take you to just above the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace. That same underground location can be reached by teleportation if you complete White-Faced Varre’s sidequest.