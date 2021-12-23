How to get to Teotihuacan in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 features a number of locations that one would actually find in the country of Mexico. One such destination is Teotihuacan, a region filled with ancient Aztec pyramids. Forza Horizon 5 users will need to arrive at Teotihuacan in order to complete a bevy of challenges, ranging from racing events that need to be done in order to complete Accolades, to even Weekly Photo Challenges that require one to take a snapshot at one of these historic structures. So, how can you get to Teotihuacan? Let’s go over what you need to do.

First off, let’s take a look at where Teotihuacan is on the map, as indicated by the circular cursor:

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to Teotihuacan, you will need to move to the southeastern part of the map. This area is not by the Riviera Maya, however. It’s to the west of the Riviera, and to get to this place, you will want to either west of the Horizon Apex outpost, north of the Apex outpost, or south of the Horizon Street Scene outpost.

Teotihuacan is closer to the Street Scene outpost, so if you have the ability to fast travel, head towards that outpost and just drive south a bit.

As mentioned earlier, Teotihuacan holds a number of ancient Aztec structures. When you see the pyramids, you’ll know that you’ve landed in the right spot.