How to get to the Manderville Gold Saucer casino in Final Fantasy XIV

If you’re looking to hedge your bets and put your money on the table, we highly recommend you head on over to the Manderville Gold Saucer casino in Final Fantasy XIV Online. It’s a casino inspired by the Gold Saucer from Final Fantasy VIII, and it has numerous attractions that you can partake in to earn various rewards. So long as you’re willing to bet that you’re going to walk away as the big winner. In this guide, we’re going to detail the exact route you need to take to make your way over to the Gold Saucer.

Before you can gain access to the Gold Saucer, you need to make sure your character is at least level 15. If they meet this requirement, they’ll be welcomed into the casino, and they can bet as much as they want. You also want to make sure you’ve completed one of these quests: “The Gridanian Envoy,” “The Ul’dahn Envoy,” or “The Lominsan Envoy,” before continuing. Now, the last thing you need to do is to go to Ul’dah at the Steps of Nald at (X:9.6, Y:9.0). When you arrive at the location, you’ll be able to meet with Ollier. They will give you the quest, “It Could Happen to You.”

During The Make It Rain 2021 event, Ollier will be giving you a quest called “The GreatHorn Heist,” and when he gives it to you, you’ll need to open your map click on the Gold Saucer, and directly teleport to the Aethernet crystal.

After completing the quest, you’ll gain permanent access to the Gold Saucer. Make sure to attune to the aetheryte crystal to return via teleport whenever you want.

The main attraction of the Gold Saucer is for you to complete activities and win lotteries to win Mandervill Gold Saucer points, also known as MGP. These are essentially the chips that you’re going to earning while you participate in the events here. You can purchase a small handful of MGP when you initially start out, but once you’ve done that, you’ll have to win more by participating exclusively in the activities and walk away as the winner.