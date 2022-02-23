How to get to Zavala’s Office in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

When you return to the Tower in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, you’ll be on the lookout to find Zavala in his office. Unfortunately, the location of this office can be a little difficult to find, especially because the Tower does not feature a direct waypoint to locating it. You’ll have to go out of your way to find Zavala to progress through the story. In this guide, we’ll cover how to get to Zavala’s Office in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion.

When you initially arrive on the Tower, you’ll want to make your way down to the path to the right, as if you were about to go to the Bazaar to meet with Ikora. However, stop at the metal pathway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach this point, you can choose to jump down to the floor below you or take the orange elevator to your left. Jumping down or using the elevator will bring you to the next area. From there, you’ll need to follow the yellow staircase down to the third floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After making it to this point, all you have to do is make your way through the hallway, and you’ll arrive at Zavala’s Office. You’ll have to attend a Vanguard meeting to progress through the story.