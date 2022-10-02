How to get Tomatoes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every good meal requires ingredients to make it and in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will be collecting a lot of different ingredients to craft the countless recipes the game has to offer. While some of these ingredients are able to be found right away, others are a little bit more difficult to get your hands on. Tomatoes are just one of the many ingredients you can get in the game. This guide will show you how you can get Tomatoes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Tomatoes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tomatoes aren’t an ingredient that you can find right away in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While other ingredients, like Carrots, Basil, and Lettuce can be found in the Peaceful Valley, you will need to start unlocking different areas if you hope to obtain Tomatoes. Unfortunately, you can’t just unlock the other biomes. You first need to complete the Pillar of Friendship.

Related: How to make Bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Pillar of Friendship is in the Peaceful Meadow. As part of one of Merlin’s quests, you will find the Orb of Friendship and place it inside the Pillar of Friendship to restore the magic to the Peaceful Meadow. Once you have completed this quest, you will be allowed to access other biomes by spending Dreamlight. You can collect Dreamlight by completing tasks around the valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to Sugarcane, to obtain Tomatoes, you will need to unlock Dazzle Beach. Unlocking this biome will cost you 1,000 Dreamlight. Once you have it unlocked, locate Goofy’s Stall near the dock. Interact with the Scrooge McDuck sign and spend the required Star Coins to unlock the stall. You may need to upgrade the stall once or twice to get Tomatoes to appear. You can purchase both Tomatoes and Tomato Seeds at the stall on Dazzle Beach. If you decide to grow Tomatoes, each one will take 25 minutes to grow.