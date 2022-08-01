How to get Tuskmon in Digimon Survive

As one of the earliest available Attack type Champion Digimon in Digimon Survive, Tuskmon is highly valuable as a tough, well-rounded damage dealer. Tuskmon’s standard attack is relatively strong, but it really shines using the hard-hitting Slamming Tusk attack to rack up kills, which in turn power up successive attacks by way of its Foolhardy passive. Although Tuskmon’s Move Amount is pedestrian at 2, it at least has 2 Vertical Move to make up for this on some maps. The biggest drawback to using Tuskmon is its extremely bad weakness to water damage.

How to befriend Tuskmon

To befriend Tuskmon, you need to succeed at negotiation with one during a battle. The earliest we were able to find one was during Part 4 of the story, in the Free Battle areas in the Forest and near the School. Your goal in this negotiation is to answer Tuskmon’s questions in a way that makes them sympathize with you. In this case, most of the best answers are defiantly contradictory to Tuskmon. If you would rather skip the guesswork, though, the best answers to each possible question are as follows:

Question Best answer Ain’t you a frail-looking thing. You eating enough meat? I eat everything! Arrrrgh! Grraaaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way! Calm down already! Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is just the best! It’s bad for your gut. I’ll pulverize ya! Gwaaahahahahaaa! Not if I beat you! I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right? Even more than you! This is my turf! Leave some food and get outta here! Hunt for yourself! Uurrgh… Waiting around makes me wanna go crazy! Can’t say the same…

Once you answer enough questions correctly, you’ll have the option to either ask for items or befriend Tuskmon. The latter option does come with a chance of failure, but keep in mind that negotiating at later points in the game should give you better odds at success.