How to get Umbral Totems in Final Fantasy XIV

When you reach the end of the game in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion, you’ll be preparing to try and earn Umbral Totems for your character. These Totems are essential to unlocking the final pieces of your character’s equipment, granting you access to some of the best items you can use for the time being. In this guide, we’re going to detail what you need to do to receive Umbral Totems and how you can get them in Final Fantasy XIV.

You can only receive Umbral Totems by completing The Minstrel’s Ballard: Hydaelyn’s Call. It’s one of the two Extreme Trials you can complete after finishing the game. You can unlock this Trial by speaking to the Wandering Minstrel NPC. You can find them in Old Sharlayan at coordinates (X:12.7, Y:14.1). You can only access them after completing the final Main Story Quest in Endwalker. The extreme trials become available after talking with them and sharing your tales of defeating Zodiark and Hydaelyn.

However, Hydaelyn’s Call will only be available to your character with a level 90 Job. On top of that, it’s also recommended they enter the Trial with an average item level of at least 560. You can reach this, earning your Moonward equipment and working your way through the level 90 dungeons and Daily Duty roulettes that you unlock. After completing the trial, then you’ll receive Umbral Totems after you win. There is no roll for them.