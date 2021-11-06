How to get XP and level up in Forza Horizon 5

Profile levels are back for Forza Horizon 5, as users can increase in experience and unlock new items just for playing the game. In order to experience in XP, you will need to obviously play FH5. But what exactly do you need to in order to get XP? Let’s go over what you will need to do in order to get XP and level up in Forza Horizon 5.

There are a couple of ways to earn XP in FH5. The main method you should follow to earn XP is completing races. The amount of XP you will earn from a race will depend on a number of factors. Those factors include:

Place – The better you finish, the more XP you will earn.

– The better you finish, the more XP you will earn. Skills – These include Air skills, Drift, and wreckage, among others.

– These include Air skills, Drift, and wreckage, among others. Clean Racing – Driving without crashing or hitting any cars for a sustained period of time will add to this score.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing Story Events will also yield XP for players.

XP can also be obtained from acquiring Skill Points and acquiring perks in the Car Mastery section. In some cases, you earn earn XP boosts for upcoming races, or an instant increase in XP.

Additionally, XP can be obtained by destroying XP boards in FH5. There are 200 XP boards across Mexico in Forza Horizon 5. These boards are strewn around the open-world, and are purple and have a number on the front.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the locations of these boards on the map by looking for purple icons that have XP in the rectangle.