How to get your Pokémon to follow you in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a remake of the original games, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. There have been a handful of updates added to this game. One of the mechanics you can now have that was not in the original games is having your Pokémon follow you. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how to get your Pokémon to follow you around during your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl adventure.

You’ll need to reach Veilstone City to unlock this mechanic. Veilstone City is where you can battle the third Gym Leader, Maylene. However, you don’t need to beat her to unlock this mechanic. Instead, all you have to do is visit the northwest part of the city and take a visit to Amity Park.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Amity Park is where you can have your Pokémon roam around with you on walks to increase their happiness. This is the first time you can bring your Pokémon out of your team roster. So long as you have your Pokémon leave their Poké Balls, all you have to do now is leave Amity Park, and they’ll continue to follow you for the rest of the game.

You can swap out what Pokémon are following you by going to your roster, selecting the Pokémon you want to walk with you, and then choosing the Walk Together option.