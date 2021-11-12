How to grind experience in Among Us

Among Us’ new level system does a great job of putting a number by your profile. It’s the best way to gauge how much you or another player have played the game, which may affect how you handle your conversations in meetings. Every time you level up, you will be given a multiplier to the number of beans and pods you get for that game. Here is how to grind out experience in Among Us.

Grinding out experience in Among Us is very simple but time-consuming. All you need to do is play games and not leave them early. Stay in every game until the game ends so that you will be rewarded with XP at the end of each match. What you do in that game will not affect how much experience you get. We went through an entire game as a Crewmate, just running around the area, not doing tasks, and not voting anyone. At the end of the game, we got a bunch of experience and leveled up.

So, in short, just play matches in Among Us and don’t leave early to get the most experience possible. The amount you earn for the game seems to be more attached to the game’s running time than whether you win or lose or do your tasks.