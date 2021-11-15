How to heal in Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC

In the Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC, players will be running around a map in Vaas’ head, taking on enemies and trying to find a means of escape. While doing this, you will get in an endless sequence of gun fights with all manner of enemies, and might even find some wild animals that plan to eat you for lunch.

You will end up taking damage, and it is not going to heal back unless you have a syringe to help the process along. To get access to this, players will need to buy the first trait at the mirror. By interacting with the mirror in the safe house, players can access a list of traits under different headings. It’s a good way to invest cash in the game, as you will not lose these if you die.

The first trait to buy is under the Pride tree and will give players access to healing syringes that will replenish over time. A syringe will fully heal a player but will take a long time to replenish. After that, players can get access to the first trait under the Sloth tree that will give them access to two more healing syringes.

The good news is that syringes can also be picked up from dead enemies or opening chests, so getting more of them isn’t that difficult, and you don’t need to endlessly wait for them to replenish automatically. As you upgrade the Sloth tree, you can also get access to four more syringes that you will be able to carry.