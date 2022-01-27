When you and your Pokémon are exploring the wild in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you can expect to take some heavy damage if you’re not too careful. The wild Pokémon are dangerous, and you may need to back off to give your Pokémon a break or heal yourself. There are multiple ways to heal yourself, and knowing the best methods possible will make your adventure that much easier. In this guide, we cover how to heal in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

A standard method you want to use pretty often is returning to your base camp. The base camp will allow you and your Pokémon to rest for a brief amount of time and heal up. Make sure you know the location of this base camp, depending on your region, to ensure you know where you need to go to grab that rest.

Alternatively, you may have to craft herbal medicine to give to your Pokémon. The herbal medicine you make during your adventures will provide you with a small amount of health, ensuring you do not have to trek back over to your base camp, allowing you to continue your exploration. The starting potion you’ll receive requires an Oran berry and a medicinal leek for you to craft it.

Make sure to keep an eye on your Pokémon’s health during the adventure and to ensure you don’t battle against Pokémon significantly stronger than you.