How to hire an AI worker in Farming Simulator 22

There’s a lot for you to do in Farming Simulator 22. If you’re not cultivating in preparation for sewing seeds and fertilizing, you’ll likely be harvesting, either for yourself or your neighbors. Sometimes, the work can pile up, and there just aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done. For those days, you need some farmhands or AI workers as they’re called in the game. This guide explains how to hire AI workers so you can focus on the important jobs.

Create a job and watch them go

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can hire an AI worker from the cab of any vehicle, but it won’t do what you want it to unless you create a job. To do that, you need to open the menu and navigate to the work map. This is where you’ll be able to see your position and create a job for any work that needs doing. Pressing the Create Job button brings up some new UI on the right-hand side of the screen, which is where things get tricky.

When you create a job, it will automatically apply the job to the vehicle you’re sitting in. For example, if you’re in a harvester, the job you’re creating will assign an AI worker to the harvester. You’ll have a couple of options for what the AI worker can do based on the vehicle, such as fieldwork or traveling to a specific point on the map. If you want an AI worker to finish harvesting a field, assign it some fieldwork in the field you’re currently in. If you want it to travel and do some fieldwork elsewhere, you’ll need to place a waypoint before starting to create the job to have a destination for the AI worker to head to and work from.

Once you’re happy with the job, you can set it to start. This should see the AI worker jump into the cab of the vehicle and start driving. Now you can get out and go and do something else. However, bear in mind that you’ll be paying the AI worker for its time, so this generally isn’t a good idea if you want to make as much money as possible.