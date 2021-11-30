Farming Simulator 22 sells series record-breaking 1.5 million copies in launch week

Amidst a packed November lineup consisting of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Halo Infinite’s surprise multiplayer launch, Farming Simulator 22 still performed pretty well for itself; so well, in fact, that it set a new launch sales record within its first week out.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Farming Simulator 22 moved over 1.5 million copies since its launch on November 22. Furthermore, it was the top-selling title on Steam for the week ending November 28, and managed to amass more players than the recently released Battlefield 2042, according to SteamDB.

Farming Simulator has more players than Battlefield. pic.twitter.com/zQKZvvrIbv — SteamDB (@SteamDB) November 28, 2021

At present, the game currently has over 40,000 concurrent players, and it is the 19th most played game on Steam at the time of writing, according to its entry on SteamDB. Last week — only one day after its launch — it even knocked Halo Infinite down on Steam’s most-played list.

As one could surmise, the staff behind Farming Simulator 22 are rather pleased by the game’s performance. Giants Software CEO Christian Ammann offered words of praise for the team behind the game, while Giants Software Head of Publishing Boris Stefan believes the game’s performance is a sign that the franchise “is going in the right direction.”

If you’re one of the 1.5 million that contributed to Farming Simulator 22 reaching this sales milestone, we’ve got a few tips to help you farm the best you can. Whether it’s fertilizing fields, acquiring the classic Porsche Diesel Junior 108, or hiring AI workers, we’ve got you covered.