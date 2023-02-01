The world of Fortnite is filled with several NPCs that will sell players items such as weapons and health. Players can also hire these NPCs, who will tag along with the player for the rest of their journey in a given match. However, many players, especially beginners, might not know how to employ these NPCs. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to hire NPC characters in Fortnite.

How to employ NPCs in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hiring NPC characters in Fortnite is pretty straightforward; Once you see one on a battleground, interact with it, and a prompt will appear with several options. Here, select the “Hire NPC” option, and Voila! You have another partner to accompany you for the rest of the battle. Keep in mind it will cost 100 Gold Bars to hire an NPC, so it’s not a free transaction. It’s also worth noting that only some NPC are hirable, and the list of every NPC that can be hired changes from season to season.

Once you hire an NPC, it follows you for the rest of the battle. Needless to say, it will aid you in combat and can deal severe damage if left untouched or if the target cannot find cover. However, it won’t kill the opponent, and you still have to do most of the hard labor. Furthermore, the movements of an NPC are very robotic, and most experienced players will easily be able to predict its next move. Ultimately, it’s best to rely on yourself and only take NPC as an additional body on the battlefield.