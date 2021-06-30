How to import your old save file in Greedfall to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Greedfall is now available on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as a free upgrade for everyone who owns the game. The only exception is the free PlayStation Plus version of the game, which isn’t eligible for a PS5 upgrade. Thankfully, developer Spiders has given players a way to import their lengthy save files to these new versions, but there are a couple of requirements. This guide outlines exactly how you do this for both consoles.

How to import your PS4 save file to PS5 in Greedfall

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you’ll need to do is download the PS5 version of Greedfall to your console. Once installed, you’re able to delete the PS4 version, but make sure that you don’t delete your game save files. When you open the PS5 version of Greedfall, you’ll see a prompt in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen telling you to press triangle to import your save. Of course, this is only possible if you have the save files on your console. As long as they are, you should be able to press the button and import your saves instantly. After a few seconds, you’ll be able to continue your save in the PS5 version of the game.

If you don’t have your Greedfall PS4 save files on your PS5, you can upload them to the cloud and download them to your PS5, providing you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. If you do this, you’ll need to download the PS4 save files before importing them to the PS5 version of Greedfall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to import your Xbox One save file to Xbox Series X/S in Greedfall

The process for Xbox consoles is the same as it is for PlayStation consoles. Download the new version of the game, open it, press the button to import your save files, and everything will shift over to the new version of the game. If you don’t have any Greedfall save files on your Xbox Series X/S, you can transfer them over from your Xbox One via wi-fi or using an external drive. Once again, you’ll need to wait until the save files are on your Xbox Series X/S before you can import them.